Netherlands Romantic Cruises Reviews

3.7
3,939 reviews

1-10 of 3,939 Netherlands Romantic Cruises Reviews

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Celebrity Concierge Select cabin

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

JanHin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I've cruised on 5 different cruise lines out of Florida, and Celebrity is one of my favorites. Cabin was a Celebrity Concierge Select cabin but was cheaper than a veranda, so I quickly booked it. It was the same size but with a smaller veranda than the regular veranda cabin I had on the Celebrity Silhouette in November. We got caught in a traffic tie-up and missed the special captain's lunch. We ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Beautiful Ship; WORST BEDS!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

Yacht2031
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I’m too late submitting my review to Celebrity, so I thought I’d post here. I took my first Celebrity Cruise this month (Dec ‘23) and I had preconceived notions it would be classy, if not a bit too much. I found the ship to be a smaller, lovely, dated ship, with plenty of fun and relaxation. There was ample things to do or not do, depending on your mood. My biggest disappointment that will ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Laid Back Cruise with Outstanding Crew!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

Kailey Pren
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This cruise is quite the opposite of a Carnival ship in my opinion. It’s pretty relaxed and more for the “older crowd”. I’d say there were only about 30 adults total on the sailing under the age of 40, so it’s not the cruise to go on if you like fun game shows and wild parties. But, the Crew members on this ship are definitely the best I’ve ever experienced between any cruise I’ve taken with all ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Good, not great, ABC islands + Grand Cayman on Equinox

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

We r cruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

December 2023 - 9 day cruise to Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curacao, Bonair. We went basic, with a standard veranda cabin, classic drink package, and premium WiFi. It was our 2nd Celebrity cruise, but around 20th cruise overall. Food: Main dining room had limited choices for dinner, quality was good to very good and service was excellent. Portions are small, but waiters are happy to bring multiple ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda

We would do this again in a heart beat.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

kimberlydrzymala
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity. It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Great Time with a Hardworking Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

CRay8323
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing Grills Experience - Le Harve & Rotterdam

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

Craigrlewis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed. Le Harve & Rotterdam From embarkation onwards was great. Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional. Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all. Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Aurora

LinL
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

23 years ago my husband helped to build Aurora in Papenburg, Germany. He talked sometimes of maybe having a short cruise on her for nostalgic reasons. We took the plunge this year when she was sailing to Amsterdam on a mini cruise on his birthday. We booked a suite certainly not cheap for 4 nights but we were excited at the prospect of experiencing her from a totally different point of view. As ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Still going strong but some standards may have changed.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Aurora

AchileLauro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our sixth cruise on Aurora since first sailing on her in 2002 and hopefully it certainly won't be our last. This short cruise was booked in an effort to appease/satisfy the older element of our family, as only a month earlier we had taken a Marella fly cruise with the younger generation. Originally booked to accommodate mother in law who has mobility issues and is unable to fly, for ...
Sail Date: November 2023

