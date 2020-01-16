We had cruised with Norwegian once before and enjoyed it, but this cruise went beyond our expectations as far as staff, ship amenities and cleanliness, and ports. My wife and I splurged on a two bedroom suite and it was perfect. The main bathroom is outstanding and the size of the balcony and main living area are spacious. It comes with a butler and concierge as well as a cabin steward, and all ...
28 days from Dubai to Hamburg visiting places I had never been was the mantra for our cruise.
We set sail on March 12th 2020, same day I believe the world Pandemic was officially announced. Should MSC have let the cruise depart Dubai? - absolutely not. MSC's only objective was to get their vessel back to one of its home ports. There was no regard given as to the well being of its passengers, ...
to go to places i have never been,but this did not happen as the itinary changed frequently and we had to go to places i was not interested in,out of the 28 day cruise we were at sea for fourteen of them as we were not allowed to dock.in my opinion this cruise should never had taken place and should have been cancelled.ships main staff could not or more to the point would not answer straight ...
we chose this cruise for the itinerary the ship is ok the cabin was fine dining was not good in the bora bora food was cold or luke warm restaurant was better but still on occasions it was only warm entertainment was better when we were at sea for 12 days not able to dock anywhere we had a great waiter whose name is Dinmark one off the best waiters we have ever had on a cruise
embarkation was a ...
I booked this cruise 3 days before the virus hysteria started. I chose it because it was very cheap (about 40 euro person/day) with an Ok itinerary.
It turned out to be probably the best and definitely the most luxurious cruise in my life.
First of all, because of the virus MSC completely remade the first half of the cruise, making the itinerary much better than I initially booked. Instead ...
I have over 10 years of cruising history with over 20 cruises on various line. I have seen better and lesser conditions on cruises over that time BUT The cruise that I have just taken on MSC on the Splendida on Feb 14 has been an example of the worst that I have ever experienced.
PRE Cruise: Information on what visas were required inconsistent to no information.
My calls to MSC were met ...
Sailed southward (upriver) in Master Suite D06 on port side of ship.
Overall excellent boat, service & food. Boat Manager Mahmoud Nourelden was ever-present overseeing things (I'm not sure he ever slept).
Decent breakfast buffet, good choices for lunch & dinner. Food prepared and presented well. Wait staff was very attentive, though could have been a bit more attentive; orders were ...
We chose the cruise as we were celebrating our birthday. The embarkation process went seamlessly; we were shepherded from airport to ship with no problems. There was some waiting for our rooms to become available once on the ship, however, we were roomed before the advertised at 2 pm. Suitcases also arrived in good time.
We were kept well-informed re. activities and entertainment onboard ...
Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
There was a suggestion to buy this [articular cruise and I liked the list of cities to visit, so I bought it.
In overall, I enjoyed the cruise! There was a pleasant surprise - I got a cabin with a window! Cabin was always clean; it was tidied up twice a day.
I read some complains about embarkation and disembarkation. My experience was different. Logistics was very good. We embarked with no ...