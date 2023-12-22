Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink.
This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
So this was my 4th cruise.(all on carnival). I didn't really enjoy my first 3 cruises but my idea really wanted to go. I have been to the long Beach terminal on all 4 trips and never had an major issues with the staff until this trip. When arriving , I was surprised when told i had to drive offsite to downtown long Beach to park, ($80 prepaid btw), and take a shuttle back. This took about an hour ...
First & last cruise. Ship needs a deep clean & repairs in lots of areas. Horrible sewage smell! Extremely crowded to the point you could not enjoy yourself. Tried the hot tub but always full, even the “adult” only ones (kids everywhere). The pools are sitting pools not swimming & again seemed to always be packed. Food is made of very poor quality ingredients (that was not crawfish on the pasta or ...
I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
I have been on 14 cruises and this was the worst. I have been on Carnival 6 times prior (including this ship) and this time found it to be tired and worn out much like the staff. The ship needs some time off for repairs and simple routine care.
It is the first time I have ever said a ship needed more help...
I found the dining options adequate but limited. The lido buffet was always ...
1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around.
Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
We are a family of 4 with 2 teen girls. We've done Disney, Princess, Royal and in 2022 Carnival. We went with Royal for the variety of entertainment and activities.
First I'd like to say that if you are one of those people looking for something to complain about you will always find it. The ship does has some wear and tear but it is a beautiful ship that was wonderfully decorated for ...