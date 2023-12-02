  • Newsletter
Jamaica Romantic Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
5,823 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,823 Jamaica Romantic Cruises Reviews

Still paying Royal prices but it’s no longer the same Royal experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

canesinfla
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around. Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Disappointment!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

Digifutravel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

A Holiday cruise on the MSC Magnifica

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

sailkrafts
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have done a Christmas cruise on Carnival and RCCL, so we thought we would give it a try on MSC as well. We have been on four other MSC ships (Seaside, Seashore, Meravigilia and Divina). Pre-Cruise We flew in to FLL and stayed at the Wyndham Gardens the night before. The hotel had a shuttle that picked us up. options for food was a small restaurant area in the hotel, or a restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

11 Day Christmas cruise 2023

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Divina

Teddy Fresh
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

First off. This is our first cruise together and my first cruise period. I am writing this 9 days into our 11 day Christmas cruise. Cabin: We purchased a inner cabin on level 10 near the front of the ship. For what we paid, it has been pleasant. Pillows are good. Bed a bit hard. Sounds travels from nearby cabins. Bathroom is adjustable shower door for greater space in the lui. Lots ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

MSC Could Almost be Great with a Little Effort -

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Divina

bonvoyage4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Sailing MSC makes you realize how some other lines really get it right. And what it's like when done wrong. The itinerary decided this try, and my brother in law sailed this very ship March 2023 for a short jaunt to ensure it was a good choice. He had a great 5 day Caribbean cruise so we were excited to try MSC for the first time on a special Christmas cruise. SUMMARY: I hope your family ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Bad Medallion application + Bad WiFi connection

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

Voevod
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company. The PROs: A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage. B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess. C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Having to Work Would've Been Better Than This!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Escape

MamaDAtSea
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We took our first ever cruise the week of 12/16-12/23/2023 on the Norwegian Escape. This was a terrible first cruising experience. So much so that by the end of the week, my husband had a timer on his phone counting down the minutes til we could leave! We should've not spent eight days and over $5,000 to come home more stressed and miserable than we were before we left. I venture to say that I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

TEN DAYS ON THE RUBY PRINCESS

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Ruby Princess

Flying Wing
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First, the ship. She's a grand dame with elegance and charm, and the Medallion electronics are awesome. Wearing the little coin makes you recognizable to your stateroom door, which unlocks as you approach. It also tells your traveling party as well as servers where on the ship you are, and can even draw a map to find you. There are many more Medallion features which you can look up on your ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Been on Many NCL Cruises, 1st time on Escape - Was Terrible

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Escape

Dolce1989
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Room was so disgustingly dirty I fell ill and got huves and a cold sore. Wings in o’Sheehans were wet with few, wet skin. Got food poisoning the 2nd last night. As a solo traveller in a room and not the solo studios, the solo travel group meet-ups were in a locked area of the solo studios so, if you were in a room, suite, etc you could not get in to attend. As a solo traveller I was placed at ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Amazing ship , so much to do for everyone

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Escape

vargas37
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I usually cruise Virgin (2x) , and i needed a getaway on something different. NCL Escape was so much fun,as soon as you find where you're going. Food was good,too . I only ate at The Garden Cafe. There was plenty for everyone there . Entertainment was top notch. The 2 comedians i saw,and especially the Fleetwood Mac band and The quartet ' Blue Travelers' They were amazingly good. I loved the vibe ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

