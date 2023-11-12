I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
This cruise visited Greece,Spain ,Portugal ,Italy and 7 perfect days crossing the Atlantic. Based on reviews here we were both lowering our expectations. It was a GREAT experience!
The island P is in fine shape. We love the old school classic look and feel....Yea, like me, showing her age a little but spotlessly maintained (unlike me!) The covered pool area is great and comfortable to ...
Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises.
Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
We were on cruise from 16.11-27.11.2023. We had wonderful time and so much fun. The crew on Divina is amazing, they were very helpful and friendly, always smiling and greeting us. Food was also great, so much to choose in bufet Calumet all day and crew there is outstanding, always working and doing their best!! Dinner and crew in Black Crab was also great. Our cabin attendant Annalie was amazing, ...
We personally cruise for historical and cultural interests, and to see places that we've never been before--this itinerary met those criteria admirably. This was our 5th cruise with NCL, but first on Dawn, a smaller, somewhat older ship. She is well suited for this kid of trip, for cruisers who aren't looking for a lot of fancy recreation or entertainment--just comfortable accommodation and good ...
I chose this cruise because of the value for money, the ports and I had experience with NCL previously. This was my second time cruising. I was a bit hesitant to book the Dawn since she was built in 2002, and last refreshed 2016? I believe she may have a minor refresh in 2021 too. I was cruising with my parents.
The ports called on were: Rijeka, Split, Sarande, Katakolo/Olympia, Santorini, ...
We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...