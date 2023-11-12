  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Italy Romantic Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
6,653 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6,653 Italy Romantic Cruises Reviews

Worst Cruise Ever

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Poesia

Rockstar7
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Transatlantic culinary delight

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Blakious
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

GREAT IDEA...........sick ending!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle. Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Are there TWO island princess ships???

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Island Princess

tml1230
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

This cruise visited Greece,Spain ,Portugal ,Italy and 7 perfect days crossing the Atlantic. Based on reviews here we were both lowering our expectations. It was a GREAT experience! The island P is in fine shape. We love the old school classic look and feel....Yea, like me, showing her age a little but spotlessly maintained (unlike me!) The covered pool area is great and comfortable to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Our first and last Costa Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Pablo Spain
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises. Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Msc divina 16.11-27.11.2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Divina

Emanuella Rada
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

We were on cruise from 16.11-27.11.2023. We had wonderful time and so much fun. The crew on Divina is amazing, they were very helpful and friendly, always smiling and greeting us. Food was also great, so much to choose in bufet Calumet all day and crew there is outstanding, always working and doing their best!! Dinner and crew in Black Crab was also great. Our cabin attendant Annalie was amazing, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Great Eastern Mediterranean highlights

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

quercus alba
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We personally cruise for historical and cultural interests, and to see places that we've never been before--this itinerary met those criteria admirably. This was our 5th cruise with NCL, but first on Dawn, a smaller, somewhat older ship. She is well suited for this kid of trip, for cruisers who aren't looking for a lot of fancy recreation or entertainment--just comfortable accommodation and good ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Good value and great ports

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Seininya
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I chose this cruise because of the value for money, the ports and I had experience with NCL previously. This was my second time cruising. I was a bit hesitant to book the Dawn since she was built in 2002, and last refreshed 2016? I believe she may have a minor refresh in 2021 too. I was cruising with my parents. The ports called on were: Rijeka, Split, Sarande, Katakolo/Olympia, Santorini, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

shambles

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Ivai
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was going to interesting places we hadn't seen before, and finishing in New York. Firstly we would mention that the ship was very nice, as was our room. On the whole, the food was very good, (on many occasions, could be hotter) and in most cases the staff were excellent. However in regard to organisation, It was a shambles! Half way through the cruise they ran out ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Under staffed dining

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Vegas Cowboy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is our 5th cruise on NCL in 2 years. Probably our last. In all of the previous cruises with NCL the dinning experience was different. This sailing sucked. They did not or are not offering reservations at the main dining rooms. Waits have been over an hour most meals. Once seated the meal takes over an hour to get all of the food. My wife has a food allergy and the buffet staff could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Large Balcony

Find a cruise

Any Month
Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews to Italy on Other Cruise Ships
Princess Cruises Regal Princess Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to Italy
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.