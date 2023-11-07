I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Second time sailing with Amawaterways, and of course it was a delight. The cruise manager made it really special as well as the hotel manager, his staff and the captain and crew. I wish I can name each one of them and thank them individually. Had been in over 15 cruises, but Ama does it differently. Great itinerary, great excursion options, super meals and attention to detail. By the ...
Cruise had a great itinerary and we thought Celebrity was a step up from our traditional RCL cruises. The ship Infinity was in rough shape.
Cabin was noisy, we were woken many morning s at 6 am from crew making noise above us. AC and heat were difficult to control
Day 2 - The ship had severe problems with power on the 2nd day causing them to shut the ship down for about 6 hours for repair. ...
Ship is badly in need of an update and suffered numerous mechanical and scheduling issues on the 10 Night Spain/Portugal trip.
Staff did their best but seem to be significantly under-staffed compared to pre-Covid levels so service siffers. Persian Garden was only 25% operational and priority embarkation seems to be only available at beginning and end of cruise.
The cost of the Retreat is ...
This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding).
We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed.
Other ...
I chose this cruise as it was at the right price and offered a chance of some sun before the onset of winter.
Embarkation was very efficient and no delays from port arrival until boarding Ventura.
I requested Club dining on first sitting but was allocated freedom dining of which I dislike but I paid the Saver fare rather than Select so no complaints.
For me I always prefer to have the ...
Even if the weather was not ideal we had a blast. All the crew members were fantastic. The meals are just delicious and so well presented. Our cruise director, Betti, was amazing. During our cruise, one of the lock broke down and she was able to reorganized all the excursions on a very short notice, all this happening on a Saturday. High five to Betti. All the waiting staff in the restaurant or ...