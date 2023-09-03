Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Riverside Mozart

This was our first river cruise. Our average age is 55. Cruising is not something we do often, having been on three big boats with our kids when they were young and several smaller luxury sea cruises over the years. We do travel Europe often and decided to try out a river cruise, now I think we might be spoiled! First thing you will notice as you walk towards and board the Mozart is that ...