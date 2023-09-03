This was our first cruise onboard Riverside, which we took knowing the Mozart was previously part of the Crystal cruise line. We received a tip that it was an amazing ship — and we were not disappointed.
The ship itself is beautiful, and very spacious for a river cruise. Our French balcony room was well appointed, and felt larger than we would have anticipated or than you see on other river ...
The Riverside Cruise along the Danube is not just a five-star experience; it's a true six-star gem. I've never felt so pampered and well-taken care of by a venue and its staff. The level of hospitality here is unparalleled. The cuisine is nothing short of exceptional.
Our group savored an impressive array of 30 different dishes daily, and not a single one left us disappointed. The Vintage Room ...
I chose the Riverside Mozart for the boat itself, knowing it had been recently renovated by Crystal before it changed hands. I knew nothing about the new Riverside line and took a leap, hoping that the food and service would equal the boat. I can confidently say that I was not disappointed. I cannot find one complaint with any of my experiences on the boat, from the room to the public spaces to ...
This was our first river cruise. Our average age is 55. Cruising is not something we do often, having been on three big boats with our kids when they were young and several smaller luxury sea cruises over the years. We do travel Europe often and decided to try out a river cruise, now I think we might be spoiled!
First thing you will notice as you walk towards and board the Mozart is that ...
Although Riverside Luxury cruises is rather new, having launched at the end of March of 2023, most of the crew are not new to the game as they were employed on the same fleet by the predecessor, Crystal River Cruises. From the moment we boarded and were received with friendly staff and champagne until the moment we disembarked, we were absolutely spoiled with attention and service. The ship and ...