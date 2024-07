Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Poetry II

There were high expectations for this cruise. We do not get to take very many vacations together as a married couple, especially as we are working and our schedules do not align very often. So, much emphasis was placed on maximizing our time. We had take the Avalon cruise of the Rhine River in 2018, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. It was an "active cruise" and also introductory - which meant that ...