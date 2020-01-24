  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
South America River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
39 reviews

1-10 of 39 South America River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Luxury all-inclusive at its finest!!

Review for Aqua Nera to South America

User Avatar
Amazongurl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

An Amazing Trip to Antarctica on an Even More Amazing Ship!

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
txberardo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A luxury cruise to Antarctica is expensive, so I thoroughly researched ships and pricing. Since we were still in the times of COVID, I was very lucky to find some amazing pricing on the relatively new and specially hulled Scenic Eclipse that left about 4 months out. The ship looked amazing, and more importantly offered all passengers zodiac excursions off the ship whenever weather and location ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Fabulous Cruise on Peru Amazon

Review for Delfin III to South America

User Avatar
HACKT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wife and I spent 3 nights on Delfin III in Feb 2022 as part of an Avalon tour to Peru. We are in our 60s and cruise alot but this was our first river cruise. We had a great time and highly recommend this cruise! Delfin holds 44 pax but there were only 20 on this cruise due to covid restrictions. We were with another US couple on Avalon tour and rest of passengers were from Peru or Argentina. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

A truly magical experience!

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
natalie.alicia
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I need to preface this review by saying I am not an experienced "cruiser". In fact, this was my first cruise. But if that epic experience was anything to go by, then it most definitely will not be my last! From the moment you step aboard the Scenic Eclipse, you are transported to another place. An ultra-luxurious, thoughtfully designed expedition yacht, that is clever in both its ability to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

The most extraordinary holiday I've had

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
peterwiltshire
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After 2 years of Covid lockdowns and repeated attempts to take a vacation, we decided that we wanted to do something quite extraordinary. We did our research (we had plenty of time in lockdown!), and agreed that a combination of ultra luxury, juxtaposed against extreme locations, was our brief. Our path led us to the Scenic Eclipse, a 6 star ultra sleek, superyacht styled, boutique cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht (Antarctica and South Georgia)

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
Wallace626
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht (Antarctica and South Georgia) This is a long review because I wanted to describe why I wholeheartedly recommend the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht to anyone wanting to explore Antarctica in luxury and style. I’ve divided the post into four sections: service, food, ship and the excursions. Service: I never knew what six-star service was until I came onboard the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

A long awaited trip on the Aria Amazon

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

User Avatar
LynMGL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

A tale of Covid, average cruising experience and a 6* price tag!

Review for Hebridean Sky (APT) to South America

User Avatar
pintmere
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was the Chilean Fjords Cruise starting in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia to Santiago. Sadly after just a couple of days on board Covid closed all the Chilean and Argentina Ports, which meant diversion to the Falklands, and a repatriation flight home to UK. In short we spent 14 days on board, mostly circling around port Stanley, being fed and watered, but only made two short excursions before the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Nowhere near 6 star

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
RSNO2020
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise 2 years ago as I thought if I was going to the Antarctic I would do it in style and comfort. I chose what was supposed to be the second season so issues could be ironed out but because of delays it became the first season. Firstly we only became aware of our early transfer from Buenos Airies to Ushuaia less than 2 weeks prior to departure no time to arrange alternate ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Wonderful 7-Day Amazon Cruise on the Aqua Aria

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

User Avatar
AnelaKamuela
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon. After boarding our luggage was delivered to our suites promptly and we had a required introduction to the ship and its safety procedures. We had time to unpack before our first dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

River Cruises Cruise Reviews to South America on Other Cruise Ships
