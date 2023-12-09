  • Newsletter
Rhine River Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
5,572 reviews

1-10 of 5,572 Rhine River Cruises Reviews

Classic Christmas Markets: a Lump of Coal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Queen

Lyana F
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Wonderful cruise!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Tialfi

CM-
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The restaurant meals aboard the ship were perfect! We loved having so many choices for starters, salads, entrees, and desserts -- both daily offerings and regional specialties. The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better! They learned our names and were eager to serve us. After a couple of days, they often knew what ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Perfect Vacation on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

Perfect Vacatio
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did. We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice. I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport. The boat was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Covid Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Idi

Trent0n1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I cruise about 2x/year. Over the past few years, half of my cruises have been on Viking. The Christmas market cruise was my first Viking river cruise. While the Christmas markets were interesting, the cruise was hampered by the high river levels that prevented ships from travelling under bridges. (Last year when I considered a river cruise I passed since at the time the rivers in Europe were too ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Disappointing - not worth the thousands spent

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

CruiserSMR
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again. The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Disappointment, Bus Rides, and McDonalds

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

forty-two
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Exceptional service, above and beyond all expectations!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Alruna

Adventure partner
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Viking because of the great reviews from guests. We will choose it again because of our experience. The captain went out of his way to ensure that we saw the castles on the Rhine which was at flood stage. Our included excursions gave us a good understanding of the history and culture of each port of call. The guides were very knowledgeable. They were friendly and quite helpful. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Everything was excellent from the crew to the staff

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tialfi

Cole7
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had heard many good things about traveling with Viking and had heard about the Christmas market cruise . Originally we were going to go down the Danube but the travel agent suggested to go down the Rhine . We were not disappointed ,other than the weather didn’t cooperate. The step on guides were excellent. The tour director “ Jen “ was excellent and kept us informed of any changes that were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

A surprising adventure, & WE LOVED IT!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Alruna

First River Cruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen by our daughter who saw a review of it in 2022 on Tik Tok. It sounded so interesting & different, so all 3 of us booked it together. A day or so before our departure, our ship was changed to the Hlin, because the Tialfi was delayed downriver because of flooding on the Rhine. It was a lovely ship. Decorated for the Holidays, bright, clean & comfortable. The staff could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

