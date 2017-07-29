We had previously been on Scenic River cruises and were exceptionally pleased with every aspect of the trip. It was a true 5-star experience so we had high expectations for this ocean cruise. The ship can accommodate 200 passengers. On this cruise from San Diego to Vancouver, only 128 guests were aboard. BUT half of them were traveling for free since they were travel agents, so only about 60 ...
I wanted to experience the area from the perspective of the river itself. I have traveled with American Cruise Lines before and wanted to do it again. The ship is one of the oldest in this fleet, but it was beautiful nonetheless. The cabin was a little small, but as a single it was adequate. The common areas were lovely; very comfortable furniture and a great place to just relax.
The captain ...
We had outstanding night time entertainment. We toured several 1800s port cities in the San Juan Islands including an underground tour of Port Angeles where the the level of the terrain had been raise about 10 feet putting the first floor of all the buildings under ground.We visited Olympic National Park including Hurricane Ridge where we were snowed upon in early October. We learned about the ...
We signed up for the American Cruise lines tour and stayed at their hotel pick, the Crowne Plaza, in downtown Seattle. Very nice hotel. Probably above our pay grade any other time. They let us unload our bags and then drive to the parking garage. No place to park at Crowne Plaza unless you valet at $50 a day. As a side note, the cruises are set up more to fly in rather than drive in. We drove but ...
We chose this cruise hoping to find a method of travel and cruise line that would work okay for person of limited mobility.
Sadly, we felt that this trip was overpriced, and that we were misled by sales people.
The Spirit is in need of refurbishing. The salesperson I spoke with said it had been done. The cabin was clean enough, but I have traveled on much older vessels that were more ...
Have done plenty of cruises and cruise lines over the years, but always out of the country. We loved the smaller ship, personalized service, and ports that could not be accessed with the larger ships.
The food was great, the entertainment was good to very good. The history on the area was spectacular.
The towns were very walkable. The excursion to Buchart gardens was well worth the ...
Beautiful Location, short trip, excellent small boat with personal service and great entertainment. Food selections were varied and fresh. Unfortunately our trip included several wet and misty days, but knowing this ahead of time, we dressed appropriately. The well appointed rooms on the boat are very comfortable and the boat includes 2 dining rooms and 2 lounges. We had plenty of time to get ...
American Cruise Line is our favorite line. I love the smaller number of passengers. The ships are lovely. Service is superior. Food is delectable, and we enjoyed the 1/2 portions! The cocktail hour is a big fun plus! The elevators were most important to me.
This time we went to Seattle for the Puget Sound Cruise. On a pre-cruise package, we stayed at a beautiful Sheraton Hotel on Friday ...
Set this up so that we could visit Idaho for the total eclipse two days after the cruise docked. Informative history lectures about Lewis and Clark and the area were great. Meals could have offered a little more variety but were timely, well prepared and presented well. Staff and captain were excellent and very friendly. I was not concerned about poor cell service, this was a vacation and I ...
We selected theLewis & Clark itinerary. Overall we were pleased but size & lack of decor in cabin was disappointing. Very small single closet for 2 people. No place to store suitcases Only 3 drawers. Balcony is small & has 2 cheap chairs & 1 small table. This is an expensive cruise & since we only drink 1-2 glasses of wine per day the included free drinks was not necessary. The staff & food was ...