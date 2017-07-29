  • Write a Review
Pacific Coastal River Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
46 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 46 Pacific Coastal River Cruises Reviews

Much Less Than Expected, Not Ready for Production, Not a Good Value. Don't go if you have ANY motion issues!

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Scenic Eclipse

User Avatar
KitteryMaine
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had previously been on Scenic River cruises and were exceptionally pleased with every aspect of the trip. It was a true 5-star experience so we had high expectations for this ocean cruise. The ship can accommodate 200 passengers. On this cruise from San Diego to Vancouver, only 128 guests were aboard. BUT half of them were traveling for free since they were travel agents, so only about 60 ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Beautiful scenery and wonderful cruise

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Optimist22
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I wanted to experience the area from the perspective of the river itself. I have traveled with American Cruise Lines before and wanted to do it again. The ship is one of the oldest in this fleet, but it was beautiful nonetheless. The cabin was a little small, but as a single it was adequate. The common areas were lovely; very comfortable furniture and a great place to just relax. The captain ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

You can't beat small ship cruising

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American Spirit

User Avatar
DABJB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had outstanding night time entertainment. We toured several 1800s port cities in the San Juan Islands including an underground tour of Port Angeles where the the level of the terrain had been raise about 10 feet putting the first floor of all the buildings under ground.We visited Olympic National Park including Hurricane Ridge where we were snowed upon in early October. We learned about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AA

Puget Sound Fall Foliage Tour Awesome

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American Spirit

User Avatar
Nevada Travelers
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We signed up for the American Cruise lines tour and stayed at their hotel pick, the Crowne Plaza, in downtown Seattle. Very nice hotel. Probably above our pay grade any other time. They let us unload our bags and then drive to the parking garage. No place to park at Crowne Plaza unless you valet at $50 a day. As a side note, the cruises are set up more to fly in rather than drive in. We drove but ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Puget Sound

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American Spirit

User Avatar
Textraveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise hoping to find a method of travel and cruise line that would work okay for person of limited mobility. Sadly, we felt that this trip was overpriced, and that we were misled by sales people. The Spirit is in need of refurbishing. The salesperson I spoke with said it had been done. The cabin was clean enough, but I have traveled on much older vessels that were more ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Traveled with disabled person

Great small ship experience

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American Spirit

User Avatar
robmc411
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have done plenty of cruises and cruise lines over the years, but always out of the country. We loved the smaller ship, personalized service, and ports that could not be accessed with the larger ships. The food was great, the entertainment was good to very good. The history on the area was spectacular. The towns were very walkable. The excursion to Buchart gardens was well worth the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Traveled with disabled person

Great getaway ro refresh

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American Empress

User Avatar
mirasinick
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Beautiful Location, short trip, excellent small boat with personal service and great entertainment. Food selections were varied and fresh. Unfortunately our trip included several wet and misty days, but knowing this ahead of time, we dressed appropriately. The well appointed rooms on the boat are very comfortable and the boat includes 2 dining rooms and 2 lounges. We had plenty of time to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Traveled with disabled person

American Cruises "Do It Right".

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American Spirit

User Avatar
Cowgirl10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

American Cruise Line is our favorite line. I love the smaller number of passengers. The ships are lovely. Service is superior. Food is delectable, and we enjoyed the 1/2 portions! The cocktail hour is a big fun plus! The elevators were most important to me. This time we went to Seattle for the Puget Sound Cruise. On a pre-cruise package, we stayed at a beautiful Sheraton Hotel on Friday ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Cabin A

Hells Canyon side tour was excellent

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Mr. Top 40
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Set this up so that we could visit Idaho for the total eclipse two days after the cruise docked. Informative history lectures about Lewis and Clark and the area were great. Meals could have offered a little more variety but were timely, well prepared and presented well. Staff and captain were excellent and very friendly. I was not concerned about poor cell service, this was a vacation and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin was small & disappointing

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Mcharb
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We selected theLewis & Clark itinerary. Overall we were pleased but size & lack of decor in cabin was disappointing. Very small single closet for 2 people. No place to store suitcases Only 3 drawers. Balcony is small & has 2 cheap chairs & 1 small table. This is an expensive cruise & since we only drink 1-2 glasses of wine per day the included free drinks was not necessary. The staff & food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

