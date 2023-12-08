The restaurant meals aboard the ship were perfect! We loved having so many choices for starters, salads, entrees, and desserts -- both daily offerings and regional specialties. The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better! They learned our names and were eager to serve us. After a couple of days, they often knew what ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did.
We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice.
I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport.
The boat was ...
What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again.
The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
We chose Viking because of the great reviews from guests. We will choose it again because of our experience. The captain went out of his way to ensure that we saw the castles on the Rhine which was at flood stage. Our included excursions gave us a good understanding of the history and culture of each port of call. The guides were very knowledgeable. They were friendly and quite helpful. The ...
We had heard many good things about traveling with Viking and had heard about the Christmas market cruise . Originally we were going to go down the Danube but the travel agent suggested to go down the Rhine . We were not disappointed ,other than the weather didn’t cooperate. The step on guides were excellent. The tour director “ Jen “ was excellent and kept us informed of any changes that were ...
This cruise was chosen by our daughter who saw a review of it in 2022 on Tik Tok. It sounded so interesting & different, so all 3 of us booked it together. A day or so before our departure, our ship was changed to the Hlin, because the Tialfi was delayed downriver because of flooding on the Rhine. It was a lovely ship. Decorated for the Holidays, bright, clean & comfortable. The staff could not ...
The River Rhine Christmas Market Cruise was at the top of the bucket list of one of our good friends that we frequently travel with and this would be our first trip to Europe. We have been on several ocean cruises and had chosen the Inland Passage specifically to Alaska to avoid rough seas; we had heard that river cruises were much less turbulent and our sailing on the Alruna was most pleasant ...
Enjoyed Basel Switzerland and pre cruise visit to Lucerne. Do to melting ice, our cruise was rushed trying to get boat thru all the locks before they were closed. While we did visit all the ports, Strasbourg was cut short. We were able to visit Port early morning but had to depart at 11 which was before Christmas Market opened. In Mannheim, we were able to visit early morning and departed ...
My wife and I picked this tour to celebrate her breast cancer cure. The "Laura Beats Cancer Cruise" started in Amsterdam with the two day extension offered by Viking. We toured the Anne Frank House and toured the canals lit up brightly for Christmas.
We started our tour on the Viking Eir because the Mani was trapped by high water in Basel. Before long the high water would become our problem ...