Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did. We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice. I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport. The boat was ...