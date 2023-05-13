Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Vista

We chose this cruise as a high school graduation present for our son who took German all four years. What a great way to visit 4 coutries at one time! This was a great way to dip our toe into international travel as Avalon was with us every step of the way. The excursions were lovely and the staff we fantastic. Our room was located right next to the engine room so next time I will definitely look ...