Review for Ganges Voyager II to India River

We are from the UK and saw a TV programme hosted by a well known cruise ship singer-cum-TV presenter, Jane McDonald. It looked like a fabulous trip so we rang the tour operator (Global River Cruising) and asked to book the same suite we'd seen in the TV programme. Two years later we set off to New Delhi. The tour spends the first 5 nights seeing New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur and staying in superb ...