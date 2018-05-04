Review for La Belle Epoque to France
Sail Date: August 2021
Review for Viking Hild to France
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: French Balcony
Review for Avalon Poetry II to France
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony
Review for Avalon Poetry II to France
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window
Review for ms Sapphire to France
Sail Date: June 2019
Traveled with children
Review for Scenic Sapphire to France
Sail Date: May 2019
Review for Scenic Diamond to France
Sail Date: April 2019
Review for S.S. Catherine to France
Sail Date: August 2018
Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window
Review for Avalon Poetry II to France
Sail Date: May 2018
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony
Review for Avalon Poetry II to France
Sail Date: May 2018
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony