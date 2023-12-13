After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
We cruised on the AmaBella to the Christmas Markets. This was my first river cruise. I have been on over 65 ocean cruises, traveled to 108 countries and all seven continents. I have been cruising since 1980 when I was 18 years old and took my first cruise. The pre-cruise portion with Ama was just ok. We were booked in a standard room at a nice hotel. The cruise portion is where it gets bad. ...
I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos).
2) I have wine with dinner ...
The restaurant meals aboard the ship were perfect! We loved having so many choices for starters, salads, entrees, and desserts -- both daily offerings and regional specialties. The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better! They learned our names and were eager to serve us. After a couple of days, they often knew what ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did.
We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice.
I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport.
The boat was ...
I cruise about 2x/year. Over the past few years, half of my cruises have been on Viking. The Christmas market cruise was my first Viking river cruise. While the Christmas markets were interesting, the cruise was hampered by the high river levels that prevented ships from travelling under bridges. (Last year when I considered a river cruise I passed since at the time the rivers in Europe were too ...
What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again.
The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...