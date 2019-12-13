  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Europe - River Cruise River Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.5
Danube on Amawaterways

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bbjlouky
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I cannot say enough about this cruise, as well as this cruise line. We were lucky enough to travel just as everything had opened back up from tourism lockdowns. There were no crowds and everyone, mostly the tour industry, were so happy to see us. This cruise line is First Class and there was nothing missing. From arriving at the location which we started, all the way through checking in for ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Last Minute Solo Traveler

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
boricuaslc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated. AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Impartial Review - Pros and Cons - YOU decide!

Review for Viking Jarl to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rotheme1
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons. Pros: -The ship is well heated -The rooms and showers are clean -They will bend over backwards to accommodate you -Some of the excursions are decent -The staff is cordial and well-vetted -The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing -It is handicap ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Christmas markets Rhine cruise - Incredible Experience

Review for Viking Eir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Richard-Maine
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The scenic grinch stole Christmas

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
J59d
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas Wonderland cruise - Amsterdam to Budapest 2019

Review for Scenic Opal to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
granton57
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Wonderful

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jenlemus
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because 10 family members wanted to travel and this cruise let us bring our 14 and 17 year old family members. We all got to enjoy a river cruise. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, and spouses. No one was left out. Thank you Scenic Amber! We believe in Family First!! And this river cruise did too!! We also liked the stops along the way. We liked the route it was going ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Not Value for money

Review for S.S. Beatrice to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
katmachine
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's definitely not worth it. I would highly recommend researching everything in detail before doing a cruise. Without writing an essay, examples of disappointment include: - Food was mostly ...
Sail Date: December 2019

This was unexpected

Review for Scenic Amber to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rugg3d1yH
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first riverboat cruise. We had checked out some others cruises casually but couldn't get excited about any. We went to a presentation put on by Expedia Cruise in Courtenay, BC, regarding Scenic and the guy with the funny accent caught our excitement regarding the boat, the service onboard, and what we would see on the tour. We immediately started planning our cruise that we just got ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent for a solo Traveller!

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lcd2107
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I loved this cruise--Nuremberg to Budapest on the Danube. Natalijia the cruise director and the crew were great. Solo female Traveller here (millennial too) so wasn't sure what it would be like. It's my first river cruise and was thoroughly impressed. Excellent excursions and tour guides, time to myself, great food and wine, and the onboard shop was lovely too! Highly recommend. Will do another ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Lcd2107, Thank you so much for choosing to take your first river cruise with us, and thank you for your kind words regarding Natalijia and the crew. We're thrilled your first river...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

