Review for Sea Cloud to Greece

National Geographic charters the magnificent Sea Cloud 100 days a year. We sailed coastal Turkey and The Aegean up to Athens in May, 2014. Everything about this trip was amazing. The boat is an astonishment and the experience of being under sail on a 4 masted square rigger is something very special. With only 58 people on board, you get to know everyone and there's a casual friendliness that no ...