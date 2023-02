Review for Viking Ra to Nile River

I wanted to see all the history in Egypt plus an extension to Petra in Jordan. I was somewhat disappointed with this Viking cruise in that it seemed to be rush, rush, rush. We landed in Cairo and spent 3 days in a hotel. Then we flew to Luxor to board our ship. We flew on an excursion to Aswan. We flew back to Cairo. There was a lot of unpacking and repacking. Also, the service was a bit ...