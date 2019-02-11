I just returned from a 7 nite cruise on the Norwegian Viva. Our balcony room was located on the 9th floor, overlooking an area where other cruisers could use an infiniti pool, sunbathe, walk the ship. We had no privacy when out on the balcony , at all times as other guests were out there as early as 6 am, and until 2 in the am, everyone could see us as well and look into our room so the curtains ...
Always a fun adventure with American Queen Countess! We are a very fit 73 and 72 year old married couple. Most passengers on the ship are near our ages. Many have mobility issues and there are often times of waiting particularly on the buses and getting on and off the ship.
I wrote a previous review ("Life on the Mississippi") in July 2022 regarding the American, Countess. All the negative ...
We are a retired couple in our mid-70's. This was our 14th cruise, 2nd river cruise. We sailed on the Countess last May and had such a great time we decided to take another cruise on her. While this cruise was not as great as the previous one, we still had a good time.
I really love the ship. The layout is so convenient and everything is close together. The grand lobby and bar with the ...
The food, tours and service on the Miguel Torga exceeded our expectations, and we felt very safe with the Covid precautions being taken on board. Masks were universally worn by staff and passengers both on the boat and during excursions. There were many hand sanitizer stations. It was reassuring to see safety protocols being enforced, but the crew managed it without disrupting the relaxing ...
We missed about 30% of the planned itinerary, including no stop in Casilda. Our trip was cut short as soon as we arrived, by 6 hours. We spent way too much time aboard ship and our land time was constantly changed and shortened. The cruise directors were very flippant about the reasons. We missed a wonderful concert in Cienfuegos due to a guide or tour director’s mistake and were left behind ...
Wanted to see Cuba and really enjoyed this circumnavigation tour versus a traditional land tour. The Peal Mist is a small, intimate ship that has top-notch staff and service. It is not a luxury cruise ship and compares to the similarly intimate ships used on European river cruises. With fewer than 200 guests on board, I had the chance to meet almost everyone and really enjoyed my fellow ...
I chose this cruise because I wanted to learn about the history and culture of the Cuban people. The cruise departed from Fort Lauderdale and went to Santiago de Cuba, Trinidad, Cienfuegos, and Havana. The embarkation went smoothly, but the stay at the pre-cruise hotel was not satisfactory. The clerk checked me into a dirty room, which took some time to correct. One of the elevators stopped ...
We chose this cruise because it visited four different Cuban cities: Santiago, Trinidad, Cienfuegos and Havana. The appeal of being able to sleep on the ship and not have to pack up and move every few days sold us. The crew is great, and they make every effort to take care of your needs. All shore excursions are included and there are free beverages and a lengthy happy hour each night. A marine ...
Smaller ships are the best way to travel for us. We received a notice in the mail about 9 months ago concerning the Cuba cruise on the Pearl Mist. My husband said let's go. I had also seen the ad in Southern Living Magazine.
The accommodations on the Pearl Mist are great. Cabins have plenty of room for comfort.
We have no complaints regarding the ship, crew, or the itinerary. It was ...
We wanted to see Cuba without experiencing some of the issues with land based hotels. We did end up staying in Melia Cohiba in Havana due to the Cuban government changing our docking from 2 days to 5 hours. Cruise directors managed to book buses and hotel rooms for everyone...so instead of 1-1/2 days of cruising from Cienfuegos to Havana, we took a 3-1/2 hour bus ride and stayed in a "5 Star" ...