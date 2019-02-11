Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viva

I just returned from a 7 nite cruise on the Norwegian Viva. Our balcony room was located on the 9th floor, overlooking an area where other cruisers could use an infiniti pool, sunbathe, walk the ship. We had no privacy when out on the balcony , at all times as other guests were out there as early as 6 am, and until 2 in the am, everyone could see us as well and look into our room so the curtains ...