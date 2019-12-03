We had been on a previous Scenic River cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and since that was a first class experience, we decided to go on this cruise. This cruise along the Mekong River from Vietnam to Cambodia far exceeded our expectations. Our cruise Director, Mirko, who has a wonderful sense of humour, was so very helpful and caring both for his guests and his staff. It was obvious, from the ...
5 Star service and with an interesting itinerary. I am an adventurous soul who loves a bit of luxury.
Lotus fit the bill perfectly with great shore excursions immersing us in the local history and culture.
The attention to detail was flawless with excellent service and great food. The fully inclusive nature of the trip was great. From an easy pick up in Siem Reap where we met our lovely host ...
We wanted to explore Assam for family reasons and this was a great way to see and feel the amazing culture of India. From the moment we arrived we were made to feel very special, with personal and discreet attention - cabin service, spa, restaurant, bar, boat trips, nothing was too much trouble for this exceptional crew. Fascinating lectures by Mayuresh (a young man with a very bright future) ...
We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of booking, the Scenic Eclipse had been held up with construction so we decided on this River Cruise (our first) in lieu of that. Our main goal was the Angkor Wat temple complexes.
This ...
The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city
Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy
The ship and cabin was faultless and an integral part of the tour and well being associated with complete trip. Dining entertaining and services were an integral part of the atmosphere to the point ...
We just spent the past week celebrating a friends milestone birthday on board the Aqua Mekong.
It was faultless. The crew went above and beyond in every regard. The activities each day were so well organised with a great variety - cycling, walking, kayaking, cultural tours, market tours, etc.
Embarking and disembarking each day was smooth without any issues.
If you wanted to relax on ...
If you are considering Myanmar as a destination I would highly recommend it. The country is beautiful and it's people friendly. We felt totally safe and welcome at all times. The Scenic Aura was up to Scenic's usual standards. Everything was fantastic with the attention to detail and extra touches making it even more special. Our cabin was large with a sitting room and electric full length glass ...
Third Pandaw cruise after Irrawaddy & Mekong & very disappointing but we were forewarned after many bad reviews. All 19 pax were return custom & we departed in KATHA PANDAW on one engine which precluded us transitting the Farraka lock 11 Dec so we transferred to the KALAW PANDAW 10 Dec to continue. The ship went aground on the afternoon of 14 Dec & remained stranded for 42 1/4 hrs until freed by a ...
As previous very happy Pandaw clients, when the opportunity arose to cruise the Ganges we jumped at it. Did not comparison shop or explore other options such was our faith in Pandaw. First mistake on our part.
After paying the balance of our not insignificant account, alarm bells started ringing when on 28/10 a message appeared advising that due to problems they were experiencing they would ...
First i need to qualify myself on writing this review as i am comparing the AquaMekong curise experience with a luxury train holiday experience on Maharajah Express.
To sum up, if given a choice, i will go back to Maharajah Express train holiday because it is worth the money you spent. For AquaMekong river cruise, there are some good points amongst the many negative points.
For good ...