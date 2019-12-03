  • Newsletter
Asia River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
443 reviews

1-10 of 443 Asia River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Southeast Asia Vietnam and Cambodia

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
Michaelandpatti
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on a previous Scenic River cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and since that was a first class experience, we decided to go on this cruise. This cruise along the Mekong River from Vietnam to Cambodia far exceeded our expectations. Our cruise Director, Mirko, who has a wonderful sense of humour, was so very helpful and caring both for his guests and his staff. It was obvious, from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Beautiful way to see the amazing Mekong

Review for Mekong Muse to Asia River

User Avatar
Alex Ozanne
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

5 Star service and with an interesting itinerary. I am an adventurous soul who loves a bit of luxury. Lotus fit the bill perfectly with great shore excursions immersing us in the local history and culture. The attention to detail was flawless with excellent service and great food. The fully inclusive nature of the trip was great. From an easy pick up in Siem Reap where we met our lovely host ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cruising on the Brahmaputra

Review for MV Mahabaahu to Asia River

User Avatar
Mike Nixon
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to explore Assam for family reasons and this was a great way to see and feel the amazing culture of India. From the moment we arrived we were made to feel very special, with personal and discreet attention - cabin service, spa, restaurant, bar, boat trips, nothing was too much trouble for this exceptional crew. Fascinating lectures by Mayuresh (a young man with a very bright future) ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Mekong River with Scenic Spirit

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
Andrejs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been with Scenic on numerous tours throughout the world. Scenic have always looked after us fabulously, everything is all inclusive, well catered, the best accommodation, and great guides. At the time of booking, the Scenic Eclipse had been held up with construction so we decided on this River Cruise (our first) in lieu of that. Our main goal was the Angkor Wat temple complexes. This ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

11 Feb 20 to 18 Feb 20

Review for Scenic Spirit to Asia River

User Avatar
graeme fitzsimmons
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The tour of Ho Chi Minh was an educational enlightment and covered the atmosphere and energy of the city Boarding and leaving the ship on completion of the tour was effortless and very easy The ship and cabin was faultless and an integral part of the tour and well being associated with complete trip. Dining entertaining and services were an integral part of the atmosphere to the point ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

An incredible week on so many levels

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

User Avatar
jstar1510
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just spent the past week celebrating a friends milestone birthday on board the Aqua Mekong. It was faultless. The crew went above and beyond in every regard. The activities each day were so well organised with a great variety - cycling, walking, kayaking, cultural tours, market tours, etc. Embarking and disembarking each day was smooth without any issues. If you wanted to relax on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Fantastic Cruise of Myanmar

Review for Scenic Aura to Asia River

User Avatar
Julie1331
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

If you are considering Myanmar as a destination I would highly recommend it. The country is beautiful and it's people friendly. We felt totally safe and welcome at all times. The Scenic Aura was up to Scenic's usual standards. Everything was fantastic with the attention to detail and extra touches making it even more special. Our cabin was large with a sitting room and electric full length glass ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

PANDAW Kolkata to Varanasi

Review for RV Kalaw Pandaw to Asia River

User Avatar
Mick Storrs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Third Pandaw cruise after Irrawaddy & Mekong & very disappointing but we were forewarned after many bad reviews. All 19 pax were return custom & we departed in KATHA PANDAW on one engine which precluded us transitting the Farraka lock 11 Dec so we transferred to the KALAW PANDAW 10 Dec to continue. The ship went aground on the afternoon of 14 Dec & remained stranded for 42 1/4 hrs until freed by a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

A big disappointment . .

Review for Katha Pandaw to Asia River

User Avatar
john39
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

As previous very happy Pandaw clients, when the opportunity arose to cruise the Ganges we jumped at it. Did not comparison shop or explore other options such was our faith in Pandaw. First mistake on our part. After paying the balance of our not insignificant account, alarm bells started ringing when on 28/10 a message appeared advising that due to problems they were experiencing they would ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

4 Days 3 Nights On AquaMekong from Phnom Penh to Ho Chih Min

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

User Avatar
tecyeo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First i need to qualify myself on writing this review as i am comparing the AquaMekong curise experience with a luxury train holiday experience on Maharajah Express. To sum up, if given a choice, i will go back to Maharajah Express train holiday because it is worth the money you spent. For AquaMekong river cruise, there are some good points amongst the many negative points. For good ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

