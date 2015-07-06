After initial difficulties over travel arrangements, not Scenic's fault but not well handled, we arrived on board with some anxieties. Delighted to say all concerns were dispelled by a fantastic experience from beginning to end. Staff at every level, (cabin, restaurants, bars, excursion team) went above and beyond to meet guests' desires including a special menu arranged in Koko restaurant after a ...
Lovely arctic weather and a helpful expedition staff made this trip to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland truly exceptional. We were very excited by our two polar bear experiences. We saw a mother bear supervising her two cubs fishing! This is apparently an unusual polar bear activity. We also saw a mother bear protecting her cub from a male polar bear. Murdering the young is apparently a common ...
Chosen specifically for the opportunity of seeing polar bears which was successful many times over.The ship and crew together with the guides were all first class and all our needs were well taken care of especially the safety aspects which couldn't be faulted.the pre-cruise arrangements were also very well arranged including transportation,hotel,staff to advise on the exact arrangements for ...
I note there are very few reviews of the Arctic cruises and can't see any of this ship for this itinerary here so hope this might be helpful to someone:
We spent 7 nights on the MS Expedition (G adventures ship) and one night in Longyearbyen - all booked through Explore.
The ship: We loved the Expedition, it was comfortable with loads of communal space (bar, library, lounge, big observation ...