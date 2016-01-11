This was the most amazing cruise. We were lucky on the Drake's Passage in that the swells were only 2/10 so that was a good (and very welcome) start! We headed straight down to the Antarctic Circle as the weather was so good and the views were absolutely stunning. We managed to do all the landings that were planned. We saw abandoned research stations which were fascinating with all the old ...
G Expedition belongs to "G Adventures" which is a small group tour company with tours all over the world. Therefore if you are a single traveller you could choose to share a room instead of paying a single supplement.
The crew is amazing and guest satisfaction is bigger than holding to a certain itinerary.
I travelled with the tour called "Spirit of Shackelton" from Ushuaia to Falkland ...
Having just read a review by someone I knew to be on the same cruise I thought I would add my thoughts as well.
Firstly Discovery Team...outstanding and knowledgeable. They appeared to genuinely love their jobs and that was demonstrated time and time again.
Captain and staff on the bridge always welcoming and engaging.
The welcome. Non existent and very poor. Considering the world is ...
Unbelievably poor communication from start to finish. Even our travel agent got so terribly frustrated with either poor or wrong information. This was a discovery cruise to Antartica including the Falkland Islands and South Georgia Island. No maps were provided to let us know where we were during the cruise; the TV info page map was illegible. Maps were provided at the end of the cruise ...
This was the most enjoyable cruise I've ever done. Ship is spacious, cabin was bigger than many mainstream cruise ships. The staff and food is excellent. There's room for everyone to be seated at meal times so go when you want. No lineups to eat, or disembark, no line ups for anything. Staff lectures are outstanding. Here's the best part, there's no art sales, casinos, jewelry shops, staff ...
I've traveled throughout the world but Antarctica tops the list of places I've been. My tour was with G Adventures and specifically the Antarctica Classic In-depth. I couldn't be more happy with the experience. First off, the crew were incredible. Our expedition leader was in fact featured on Blue Planet (Whale Sharks) and set the tone for the expedition. But all of the crew were fantastic ...
We got on this cruise initially because it fitted into our schedule and offered all the attractions. How lucky were we! We had an adventure that you dream about. The ship, the crew, the expedition staff and the organisation were all nothing short of excellent.
Leaving from Ushuaia the day after our arrival gave us the chance to have a trip to the National Park as well as a look around this ...
We booked this holiday to celebrate my 40th Birthday even though we booked well over a year in advance we only just got in as all the best ships sell out incredibly quickly. embarking / disembarking was a doddle so quick and organised your cases were waiting at your room or on the dock when you left a quick photo on the way in and you're accounted for with your ID for the trip. This truly was a ...
My travel agent recommended gadventures and I picked the date to suit me. So we wound up travelling on the MSExpedition's Antartica Classic. Two words sum up the trip Pleasantness and Effeciency. I have never been on a cruise before and I found tha 130 passengers was a perfect number of people to mix with. From the captain down all members of crew that we met were pleasant and helpful. Those that ...
We always wanted to go to Antarctica. One has to be old enough to afford and young enough to do it. It was our time. After much research we decided on the Spirit of Shackleton with G adventures. The staff , crew were all exceptional. Jonathan Greene our expedition leader made sure we were safe and all lectures and naturalists were amazing. I would highly recommend. We visited the Falkland Island, ...