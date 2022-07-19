Everything was great - staff & guides went above what I expected. Being an avid Ocean cruiser I was afraid I would be bored - never happened.
My only objection was the special buffet they had for one night only. Being a “picky” eater I couldn’t find anything I enjoyed eating. While there was a select menu you could order it would be my suggestion they give the staple menu (food you can ...
14 days and you unpack only once...and a chance to see towns off the beaten path
The food exceeded expectations and the service was top notch. Huge shout outs to Nico, Vaseleyna and Elmer as well as cabin steward John.
The cruse director, Tessa, was a gem with a sparkling personality and wealth of knowledge.
And the tours, whether included or optional were helmed by guides that were truly ...