Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe River

Everything was great - staff & guides went above what I expected. Being an avid Ocean cruiser I was afraid I would be bored - never happened. My only objection was the special buffet they had for one night only. Being a “picky” eater I couldn’t find anything I enjoyed eating. While there was a select menu you could order it would be my suggestion they give the staple menu (food you can ...