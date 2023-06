Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

Service and food was delightful. Especially Minstral and Talat Nam. My husband and I adored the sushi bar and went back 4 times. I forgot the name of the server one night but his kindness was not forgettable. Suite was very spacious for a cruise ship. We got the grand and it was very spacious and modern. Not very kid friendly for families with kids because there was mostly all adults which was ...