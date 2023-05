Review for Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) to Transatlantic

My partner and I just recently completed the San Juan to Lisbon crossing. We have taken around 100 cruises with Crystal being our favorite. Evrima is undoubtedly a beautiful and sexy ship and the decor and suites are top notch. The designers have really left nothing to be desired and have tried to anticipate every guest’s needs. We sailed in the Signature Suite. Plenty of plugs for gadgets and ...