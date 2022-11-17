Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1. We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony. The ship is gorgeous, ...