This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1.
We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony.
The ship is gorgeous, ...
Was within the first few months of Ritz Yachts starting sailing and there were definitely a few odds and ends being learned. Overall the ship was fantastic, definitely a private yacht type experience. Many spaces to have to yourself onboard. We had the smallest class of room "Terrace" which was a full size suite with a hotel size bathroom and a wonderful terrace. Spa was fantastic all of the ...