Photo Credit: 1DRT
Photo Credit: markgpearse
Rear of ship
Photo Credit: A Morgan
Balcony Deck 6 cabins have wider balcony
Photo Credit: A Morgan
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Out of this world

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
LuxuryCruising
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first luxury cruise, and it did not disappoint. Evrima is a small yacht, 298 passengers, and it was less than half full. This meant that the staff to guest ratio was likely more than 2 to 1. We selected their “signature” cabin, which is one up from basic. Reason for this was to get maximum comfort, cabin had a couch, and a lounger on the balcony. The ship is gorgeous, ...
Read More

Response from DanielaR, Community Manager

Thank you for sharing your feedback. We always thoughtfully consider guest comments to ensure our Ladies and Gentlemen deliver the highest level of personalized service. We are delighted to...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Fantastic experience

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Evrima (Ritz-Carlton)

User Avatar
Reviewer1984
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Was within the first few months of Ritz Yachts starting sailing and there were definitely a few odds and ends being learned. Overall the ship was fantastic, definitely a private yacht type experience. Many spaces to have to yourself onboard. We had the smallest class of room "Terrace" which was a full size suite with a hotel size bathroom and a wonderful terrace. Spa was fantastic all of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Ships
Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.