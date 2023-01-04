  • Newsletter
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

One of two closets
Balcony, or as they call it the terrace.
Nice soaking tub
Amazing shower
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Not quite there yet

Review for Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Fozziedoggie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise actually departed from the Panama City Cruise Terminal, Calzada de Amador (couldn't find this port on the review drop-down menu for port locations). I'll keep this somewhat short... The good: Nice decor with a very modern and spacious stateroom (Terrace mid-suite class) Friendly staff, but woefully uninformed/under trained Nice onboard amenities Daily wine/liquor ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Nice ship, great crew, lots of kinks to work out but lots of potential!

Review for Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
JJGOLD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just returned from a 10 day trip on the new Ritz Carlton ship-EVRIMA To be fair, I want to preface that the ship only launched in October and was not 100% ready, but there is great potential. We embarked in Barbados. There were NO Ritz Carlton staff at the pier when we arrived at 11:30. There were some contracted port staff. I understand that we were told to be there at 12:30, however, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews for Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Ships
Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
