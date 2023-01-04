Review for Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) to Panama Canal & Central America

I just returned from a 10 day trip on the new Ritz Carlton ship-EVRIMA To be fair, I want to preface that the ship only launched in October and was not 100% ready, but there is great potential. We embarked in Barbados. There were NO Ritz Carlton staff at the pier when we arrived at 11:30. There were some contracted port staff. I understand that we were told to be there at 12:30, however, ...