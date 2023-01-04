This cruise actually departed from the Panama City Cruise Terminal, Calzada de Amador (couldn't find this port on the review drop-down menu for port locations).
I'll keep this somewhat short...
The good:
Nice decor with a very modern and spacious stateroom (Terrace mid-suite class)
Friendly staff, but woefully uninformed/under trained
Nice onboard amenities
Daily wine/liquor ...
I just returned from a 10 day trip on the new Ritz Carlton ship-EVRIMA
To be fair, I want to preface that the ship only launched in October and was not 100% ready, but there is great potential.
We embarked in Barbados. There were NO Ritz Carlton staff at the pier when we arrived at 11:30. There were some contracted port staff. I understand that we were told to be there at 12:30, however, ...