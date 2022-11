Review for Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

After 31 cruises, I may have found the cruise perfect for my wife and me. We had the privilege of being on the third sailing of the Ervima from Barcelona to Lisbon. We booked the cruise to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary, and it did not disappoint. Nothing was missing from this trip, from the outstanding staff (barely missing a beat) to the beautiful yacht, the fantastic ports, and the ...