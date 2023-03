Review for Evrima (Ritz-Carlton) to Caribbean - Eastern

We were 1st time cruisers. We choose this ship because of it's luxuriousness. This ship is absolutely beautiful. Grand Suite - rooms were wonderful. - Spacious, king bed, separate walk-in closets, full size bath tub, 2 sinks, shower, separate WC, large balcony, dining room seats 6, living room has couch and leather chair ottoman long desk and entryway. I would always request a room on Floor 7. ...