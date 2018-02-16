Regent was rated in top 3 luxury liner but this trip was a disaster! Shows were at low standards,no variety,repeat artists,activities were minimal, staff was under trained even though they did the best they could and the worst of all was the excursions were way below of what a luxury cruiser would provide-many ports of call were cancelled and ended up with more than half the cruise at sea!!
As ...
It is hard to compared cruise companies, especially if the itineraries are quite different, but it seems that comparisons between SilverSeas and Regent Seven Seas makes sense. They are both considered Ultra Luxury. We have sailed several times on Silver Seas and have been quite happy. We chose Regent for this trip because of time and itinerary. Relative to SilverSeas, Regent was as or somewhat ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary to the Amazon and because we had been on a fantastic cruise on the Regent Explorer last fall. There was no comparison between the 2 experiences and we brought another couple with us on the Voyager after telling them how great Regent is! The cabins & public spaces on the Voyager need to be completely redone but really I think Regent should just sell ...
We wanted to visit the Amazon. It was worth the price of many sea days (which we normally try to minimize). We just returned, arriving in Miami Jan 6, 2020. It was a solid 4 star experience, based on 20 cruises on 12 cruise lines. The all-inclusive feature is nice, although for those of us who don’t drink, free alcohol is not a benefit. Not being nickel-dimed is worth it, unlike certain cruise ...
We were excited to take this cruise because we wanted to visit the Amazon.
Additionally friends had told us how wonderful Regent Cruise lines is
The shore trips were marginal and poorly executed. The guides were extremely inexperienced and lacked knowledge
The best bird sightings were at the zoo in Manaus. Not what we expected.
The food was barely average. It lacked creativity and ...
For us it was a good time to travel in this region. We expected a nice quiet room on the stern of the ship in between the owners staterooms on deck 7. However the vibration of the propellorshaft or engine are realy bad. It disturbs your sleep. Your bed and room are shaking enormes. We did not have this problem before on the Insignia. And the explanation of the concierge sofar is that we are on a ...
I have sailed Silver Seas more than 600 days and got to know and befriend the crew on other ships. Knowing that SS chose the cream of the crew for Muse I wished to join them. The crew exceeded my expectations. As the ship is new there were very few visual or maintenance problems. The inexpensive art works were not great. My major problem was the dining experience. Firstly, and mainly, the in cabin ...
Wanted to see Rio and the Christ the Redeemer statue. Also, having cruised the western end (Peru) of the Amazon, we were interested in seeing the eastern end. From a nature and wildlife perspective, the Peruvian Amazon was much better and far less commercial. The small cruise ship there, however, only held about a dozen passengers and was nowhere nearly as luxurious as the Muse. Regarding the ...
lets start by saying this was the best holiday we ve ever done. Rio through the Amazon up to Florida.
What made it so good, everything. Crew were amazing, service unbelievable, food excellent.
I read some poor reviews before I embarked , cannot understand where they came from as we had a delightful experience.
25 days on board meant that we got to know all the crew including the ...
Absolutely fabulous! Great food and friendly service.
Since Mariner was due for refurbishment in a few weeks, I was concerned that it would be very "tired". I found that was not the case. The refurbishment had to be postponed a year because of damage by Hurricane Matthew to the facility that was to do the work.
We got a reasonable offer to upgrade to a Penthouse suit from our deluxe ...