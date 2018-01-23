Rio de Janeiro to UK Cruise Reviews

Excellent Transatlantic Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
LousCruise
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Excellent cruise from Rio to Lisbon. Very friendly staff. Atmosphere is upscale-casual: Few men wore sport jackets at any time. Ship was about 3/4 full, with almost all passengers being in their fifties and up. There were no children. Large mix of nationalities (US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.). It got a bit rocky towards the end of the cruise and the captain chose to skip the Madeira port of ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with children

Fun in the sunshine

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
Ann Leeds
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because we could start our holiday in Rio de Janeiro, which is one of our two favourite destinations for overseas holidays. We knew we would get some warm winter sunshine, so precious for people in Britain. Of course as people know Rio is a fabulous place, having a wonderful coastline,lots of places to visit and a big vibrant city. The people are very kind and helpful and go ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

A truly wonderful cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

User Avatar
Mauzac
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 3rd SB cruise and it just gets better and better! Embarkation was faultless and quick, lunch in the Colonnade awaited us and we sat and had a leisurely lunch then straight to our cabin for unpacking. From then on, it was all just a fabulous time. After an independent tour in Rio, we had 5 straight sea days before we reached Tristan da Cunha. Being able to visit the remotest inhabited ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

