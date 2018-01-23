Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

Our 3rd SB cruise and it just gets better and better! Embarkation was faultless and quick, lunch in the Colonnade awaited us and we sat and had a leisurely lunch then straight to our cabin for unpacking. From then on, it was all just a fabulous time. After an independent tour in Rio, we had 5 straight sea days before we reached Tristan da Cunha. Being able to visit the remotest inhabited ...