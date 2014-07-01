Firstly I and tens of thousand of others are being 'MIS-SOLD'. The customer is given the opportunity and often pays extra to choose a balcony cabin or similar, only that MSC cannot be bothered to log the details and given a random cabin, yes we are in the computer age. This is a known issue with Cruise Consolidators and happened to us on MSC Seaview in December last year and the Preziosa in April ...
We were all waiting a large warehouse type building up to 6 hours to acess ship!! No explanation, no apologises. Then once on the ship, we were ordered to take part in the health and safety exercise, when most of us were exhausted and hungry. Organisation in disembarking for excursions, were chaotic & disorganised. An excursion to Rio was not included as part of the itinerary. Sorry, there was an ...
As a very experienced cruise, thought we would try MSC.
Never again, worst cruise line ever, nothing good to say about it.
Service not existant in all areas
Food served warm, never hot
Cabin staff very rude
Staff just walk into your cabin without knocking
No point in complaining as you just get fobbed off with false promises and actions
Muster drills at nearly every port, ...
The embarkation process was catastrophic, it took me 6 hours to get onboard. Unacceptable. The cruise was fine, with some good points during the trip, such as the animation team, and bad ones, such as the pool water color (green) during some days. The cabin was very good. The restaurants handled well all the people onboard, and the food variety was very good. However, the Red Velvet restaurant ...
My wife and I embarked on the MSC Fantasia on December 8, 2018, on a cruise that departed from Rio de Janeiro, heading for Buenos Aires, returning to Punta Del Este and Ilha Grande.
The trip was my wife's birthday present, and what should have been of the dreams turned out to be a big disappointment.
But I prefer to start with the good points: the cabin cleaning service was excellent, the ...
We chose this cruise because we could start our holiday in Rio de Janeiro, which is one of our two favourite destinations for overseas holidays. We knew we would get some warm winter sunshine, so precious for people in Britain. Of course as people know Rio is a fabulous place, having a wonderful coastline,lots of places to visit and a big vibrant city. The people are very kind and helpful and go ...
MSC MUSICA
My wife and I , together with my sister and brother-in- law , booked for the Transatlantic cruise during the month of november 2017.
We booked the cruise because Kras travels (the Netherlands) offered a special promotion.
We took our transatlantic cruise from Venice to Rio de Janeiro, 21 nights (12 Nov to 5Dec2017) .
We actually have no complaints at all. ...
My wife and I took a Cruise at MSC Musica. RIo-Buenos Aires-Rio. After purchasing the tickets, directly with MSC, we received, on the eve of the trip, an email confirming a cabin with a balcony. We were very happy because we bought the Bingo rate and knew we could go to internal or external cabin with balcony. Confirmed that it was external, with balcony, we rejoice even more. On the day of the ...
Absolutely the worst cruise ever. We got off this ship two days ago and I felt like I had gotten out of a dirty prison and was released back to society and civilization. In my opinion and based on my experience, here are the reasons why and I hope this information assists others considering their cruise options.
MSC LIRICA
1. Service. Dispassionate and lack lustre. The service was the least ...
We have cruised many, many times and on all types of ships, we are more interested in the itinerary than the amenities mostly but this ship is the doss house of the cruise world - one star would be generous. You would think it's being newer and paying for a balcony suite would mean a certain level of comfort but no. Our room smelled of cigarette smoke and stale sweat from the time we walked in the ...