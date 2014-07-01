Review for MSC Divina to Caribbean - Western

We have cruised many, many times and on all types of ships, we are more interested in the itinerary than the amenities mostly but this ship is the doss house of the cruise world - one star would be generous. You would think it's being newer and paying for a balcony suite would mean a certain level of comfort but no. Our room smelled of cigarette smoke and stale sweat from the time we walked in the ...