Excellent cruise from Rio to Lisbon. Very friendly staff. Atmosphere is upscale-casual: Few men wore sport jackets at any time. Ship was about 3/4 full, with almost all passengers being in their fifties and up. There were no children. Large mix of nationalities (US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.). It got a bit rocky towards the end of the cruise and the captain chose to skip the Madeira port of ...
We booked this cruise solely because of Rio. I knew that it was an older ship, but really didn't realize the big difference compared to newer ships. There was little to do. The TV in the cabin was almost worthless. The showroom was only used for the evening show. Nothing ever during the day like lectures, movies, or anything interesting. The food was not very good. The afternoon buffet carving for ...
We have travelled on repositioning cruises before 32 in total many on MSC but this is our first one on MSC Seascape. The ship itself is beautiful good State Rooms , crew looking after State Rooms efficient and helpful. However the food is well below the standard we would normally expect. My husband said so much of the food served reminded him of the food available in the British Army when he did ...
Firstly I and tens of thousand of others are being 'MIS-SOLD'. The customer is given the opportunity and often pays extra to choose a balcony cabin or similar, only that MSC cannot be bothered to log the details and given a random cabin, yes we are in the computer age. This is a known issue with Cruise Consolidators and happened to us on MSC Seaview in December last year and the Preziosa in April ...
April 2019 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (22+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth cruise with Oceania; the previous cruises were the Northeastern Seaboard, Bermuda, Cuba, India, the Middle East and Europe and Southern Africa cruises. The 17-day Rio to Barcelona Cruise started on April 18, 2019.
Our trip actually started on April ...
We chose this cruise because we could start our holiday in Rio de Janeiro, which is one of our two favourite destinations for overseas holidays. We knew we would get some warm winter sunshine, so precious for people in Britain. Of course as people know Rio is a fabulous place, having a wonderful coastline,lots of places to visit and a big vibrant city. The people are very kind and helpful and go ...
Interesting itinerary, all inclusive ( my cruise account was USD $ 14.50 at disembarkation)
high standard food variety, expertly presented in modest portions, very good complimentary wine, with fairly price premium wine list for special occasions. Brilliant Sommeliers food and wine six course lunch which was thoroughly educational. Great coffee shop with a properly trained Barista adjoining a ...
We are from the UK and after previous cruises on Princess Royal Carribean NCL Carnival we were worried about the sailing we had booked on the Costa Facinosa from previous reviews we had read we got a great deal for £399 each in an inside cabin for the South America Transatlantic cruise back to Europe .
We had no need to worry at all the ship was one of the best we have sailed on she is pure ...
My wife and I have just completed the 14 day cruise from Rio to Genoa. Having cruised with MSC before our expectations were reasonable and they were met. The staff on the ship range from speaking English but not understanding English through to a good comprehension of English. If you are expecting a cruise with normal English standards you will probably be disappointed. if you want a cruise that ...
I had never been on a cruise before, although my partner had. We found the boarding process (in Rio) to be as efficient as could be reasonably expected. The ship itself is large and it was easy to get lost! But it's very clean and well maintained, staffed by (generally) helpful crew. Our cabin (on deck 5)was larger than expected. The only cabin gripes I had were the lumpy (and with noisy springs) ...