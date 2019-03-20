Excellent cruise from Rio to Lisbon. Very friendly staff. Atmosphere is upscale-casual: Few men wore sport jackets at any time. Ship was about 3/4 full, with almost all passengers being in their fifties and up. There were no children. Large mix of nationalities (US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.). It got a bit rocky towards the end of the cruise and the captain chose to skip the Madeira port of ...
We booked this cruise solely because of Rio. I knew that it was an older ship, but really didn't realize the big difference compared to newer ships. There was little to do. The TV in the cabin was almost worthless. The showroom was only used for the evening show. Nothing ever during the day like lectures, movies, or anything interesting. The food was not very good. The afternoon buffet carving for ...
We have travelled on repositioning cruises before 32 in total many on MSC but this is our first one on MSC Seascape. The ship itself is beautiful good State Rooms , crew looking after State Rooms efficient and helpful. However the food is well below the standard we would normally expect. My husband said so much of the food served reminded him of the food available in the British Army when he did ...
Firstly I and tens of thousand of others are being 'MIS-SOLD'. The customer is given the opportunity and often pays extra to choose a balcony cabin or similar, only that MSC cannot be bothered to log the details and given a random cabin, yes we are in the computer age. This is a known issue with Cruise Consolidators and happened to us on MSC Seaview in December last year and the Preziosa in April ...
April 2019 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (22+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth cruise with Oceania; the previous cruises were the Northeastern Seaboard, Bermuda, Cuba, India, the Middle East and Europe and Southern Africa cruises. The 17-day Rio to Barcelona Cruise started on April 18, 2019.
Our trip actually started on April ...
We chose this cruise because we like the small ship experience with lots of sea days. We wanted to see Rio and Lisbon. Embarkation was a bit off-putting. We already had our bags tagged with our room number and did not need assistance getting our bags to the drop-off point. There was no place to drop our bags and we had to stand in line while others that used the porters were taken care of. Our ...
We chose this cruise as we wanted to combine a trip to visit family in Brazil with a trial of a transatlantic sailing as this was something new to us. We have sailed many times with Azamara and this was the second trip on the Pursuit.
Embarkation was easy and as usual we were greeted on board by friendly faces and a glass of something sparkling. Our cabin was a veranda stateroom on deck 6, just ...
We've traveled throughout much of Europe and a little in South America, but two countries we had not been exposed to were Brazil and Portugal, so when this cruise was announced we jumped at the opportunity. It also helped that the cruise line was offering a double cabin upgrade (veranda for the price of an inside cabin), and the extras offered (gratuities and basic drink package) were not common ...
Chose this cruise for itinerary and Azamara name having cruised Azamara seven times before.
The Pursuit celebrated its first Azamara anniversary and I’m not sure there will be a second because this ship does not measure up to the Journey or Quest in quality and service.
Know for great dining selections, the Pursuits menue’s were lacking in quality — being over seasoned — and poorly ...
We wanted to experience South America and visit the above two places. The ports of call did not disappoint.
We bought the indulgence package which was well worth the extra money.
- The app needs work. It’s not updated and does not match the daily program. There is a lot of paper that could be saved......
The food never disappoints and the staff go out of there way to please you. We never ...