Excellent cruise from Rio to Lisbon. Very friendly staff. Atmosphere is upscale-casual: Few men wore sport jackets at any time. Ship was about 3/4 full, with almost all passengers being in their fifties and up. There were no children. Large mix of nationalities (US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.). It got a bit rocky towards the end of the cruise and the captain chose to skip the Madeira port of ...
Firstly I and tens of thousand of others are being 'MIS-SOLD'. The customer is given the opportunity and often pays extra to choose a balcony cabin or similar, only that MSC cannot be bothered to log the details and given a random cabin, yes we are in the computer age. This is a known issue with Cruise Consolidators and happened to us on MSC Seaview in December last year and the Preziosa in April ...
We chose this cruise because we like the small ship experience with lots of sea days. We wanted to see Rio and Lisbon. Embarkation was a bit off-putting. We already had our bags tagged with our room number and did not need assistance getting our bags to the drop-off point. There was no place to drop our bags and we had to stand in line while others that used the porters were taken care of. Our ...
We chose this cruise as we wanted to combine a trip to visit family in Brazil with a trial of a transatlantic sailing as this was something new to us. We have sailed many times with Azamara and this was the second trip on the Pursuit.
Embarkation was easy and as usual we were greeted on board by friendly faces and a glass of something sparkling. Our cabin was a veranda stateroom on deck 6, just ...
We've traveled throughout much of Europe and a little in South America, but two countries we had not been exposed to were Brazil and Portugal, so when this cruise was announced we jumped at the opportunity. It also helped that the cruise line was offering a double cabin upgrade (veranda for the price of an inside cabin), and the extras offered (gratuities and basic drink package) were not common ...
Chose this cruise for itinerary and Azamara name having cruised Azamara seven times before.
The Pursuit celebrated its first Azamara anniversary and I’m not sure there will be a second because this ship does not measure up to the Journey or Quest in quality and service.
Know for great dining selections, the Pursuits menue’s were lacking in quality — being over seasoned — and poorly ...
We wanted to experience South America and visit the above two places. The ports of call did not disappoint.
We bought the indulgence package which was well worth the extra money.
- The app needs work. It’s not updated and does not match the daily program. There is a lot of paper that could be saved......
The food never disappoints and the staff go out of there way to please you. We never ...
We chose this cruise because we could start our holiday in Rio de Janeiro, which is one of our two favourite destinations for overseas holidays. We knew we would get some warm winter sunshine, so precious for people in Britain. Of course as people know Rio is a fabulous place, having a wonderful coastline,lots of places to visit and a big vibrant city. The people are very kind and helpful and go ...