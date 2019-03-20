Rio de Janeiro to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
8 reviews

Filters

1-8 of 8 Rio de Janeiro to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Excellent Transatlantic Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
LousCruise
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Excellent cruise from Rio to Lisbon. Very friendly staff. Atmosphere is upscale-casual: Few men wore sport jackets at any time. Ship was about 3/4 full, with almost all passengers being in their fifties and up. There were no children. Large mix of nationalities (US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.). It got a bit rocky towards the end of the cruise and the captain chose to skip the Madeira port of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with children

MSC should be prosecuted for 'MIS-SELLING.'

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Preziosa

User Avatar
hi ho happy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly I and tens of thousand of others are being 'MIS-SOLD'. The customer is given the opportunity and often pays extra to choose a balcony cabin or similar, only that MSC cannot be bothered to log the details and given a random cabin, yes we are in the computer age. This is a known issue with Cruise Consolidators and happened to us on MSC Seaview in December last year and the Preziosa in April ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Love Azamara but..

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
PirateWife
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we like the small ship experience with lots of sea days. We wanted to see Rio and Lisbon. Embarkation was a bit off-putting. We already had our bags tagged with our room number and did not need assistance getting our bags to the drop-off point. There was no place to drop our bags and we had to stand in line while others that used the porters were taken care of. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
davidandjulia
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we wanted to combine a trip to visit family in Brazil with a trial of a transatlantic sailing as this was something new to us. We have sailed many times with Azamara and this was the second trip on the Pursuit. Embarkation was easy and as usual we were greeted on board by friendly faces and a glass of something sparkling. Our cabin was a veranda stateroom on deck 6, just ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Good first impression of Azamara

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
Lovecabo2002
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We've traveled throughout much of Europe and a little in South America, but two countries we had not been exposed to were Brazil and Portugal, so when this cruise was announced we jumped at the opportunity. It also helped that the cruise line was offering a double cabin upgrade (veranda for the price of an inside cabin), and the extras offered (gratuities and basic drink package) were not common ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hi LoveCabo2002, thank you for the glowing cruise review of your trans-atlantic crossing on our Azamara Pursuit! We are so glad you loved your first cruise with us, and that you'll...

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Not your typical Azamara ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
conemaugh
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for itinerary and Azamara name having cruised Azamara seven times before. The Pursuit celebrated its first Azamara anniversary and I’m not sure there will be a second because this ship does not measure up to the Journey or Quest in quality and service. Know for great dining selections, the Pursuits menue’s were lacking in quality — being over seasoned — and poorly ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

South America to Cape Verde and Morocco

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
rolfcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience South America and visit the above two places. The ports of call did not disappoint. We bought the indulgence package which was well worth the extra money. - The app needs work. It’s not updated and does not match the daily program. There is a lot of paper that could be saved...... The food never disappoints and the staff go out of there way to please you. We never ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you rolfcruise for the 5-star review of our Pursuit! and thank you for the feedback. Our app is continually being improved. ...

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Fun in the sunshine

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
Ann Leeds
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because we could start our holiday in Rio de Janeiro, which is one of our two favourite destinations for overseas holidays. We knew we would get some warm winter sunshine, so precious for people in Britain. Of course as people know Rio is a fabulous place, having a wonderful coastline,lots of places to visit and a big vibrant city. The people are very kind and helpful and go ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Rio de Janeiro to the British Isles & Western Europe
Rio de Janeiro to the British Isles & Western Europe Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Rio de Janeiro to the British Isles & Western Europe Azamara Pursuit Cruise Reviews
Rio de Janeiro to the British Isles & Western Europe Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Rio de Janeiro to the British Isles & Western Europe MSC Magnifica Cruise Reviews
Rio de Janeiro to the British Isles & Western Europe MSC Preziosa Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.