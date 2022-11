Review for Viking Octantis to Antarctica

This cruise was a repositioning cruise which commenced from New York. We boarded in Rio De Janeiro. Therefore, many of the excursions were not available due to guests boarding in NY (being able to access excursions online much earlier and for kayaks and submarine trips in Antartica) as well as the "class system" perpetuated by Viking. (We booked Nordic Penthouse). We were due to stay in Port ...