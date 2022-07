Review for Silver Whisper to Africa

Silver Whisper Rio de Janeiro, 5 sea days, St. Helena, 2 sea days, Walvis Bay (overnight) 1 sea day, Cape Town (overnight, disembarkation) Capt.: Angelo Corsaro Hotel Director: Norman Rafelson Cruise Director: Fernando d'Oliveira Guest Relations Mgr: Enzo Carraro Cruise Consultant: Selvaggia Chef: Anne-Mari Cornelius La Terrazza Chef: Elton Tabaj This is my partner and my 15th Silversea ...