The ship is beautiful, but there are serious design and other operational problems. The stateroom is large and very beautiful. Whatever kind of bedding you need, they will change you to a queen bed or 2 single beds, by moving in new mattresses. The heated bathroom floor is wonderful, but the shower design is insane, It’s impossible to shower without water flooding your bathroom, so I had to put ...
This was a great chance to experience Iceland and Greenland while trying out the new cruise line Explora Journeys. We amazingly arrived in every scheduled port during a period where bad weather was not experienced but was right around the corner. We used the ships excursions for all ports except those in Iceland. The Iceland excursions, called experiences, were extremely expensive (in the range ...
My husband has never been a cruising enthusiast, but this itinerary was appealing. This was our first Viking cruise, and we had such a marvelous time. The staff was top notch, the food superb, the ship lovely and quiet. Everything was to our liking, and we have now booked another Viking cruise! My husband said the experience was like being in a 5 star hotel that sailed you to your various ...
I have long wanted to visit Iceland. The itinerary was outstanding. Captain Olav was very accessible and friendly. Having sailed with Viking, I had very high expectations and encouraged another couple to cruise with me. Having high expectations, Viking did not exceed my expectations. The dining offerings were not as superior as my last Viking cruise. Some of the meat was tough and difficult ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary, always dreamed of visiting Iceland. This was our second Viking trip, first ocean cruise. We knew the level of excellence to expect from our experience on a Viking river cruise, but were pleasantly surprised at how Viking even surpassed that expectation.
The ship was emaculate, the food delicious and very accommodating for my vegetarian diet, the crew ...
Having cruised with several cruise lines and Viking river cruises, we were attracted to the Viking Ocean Cruise offering. We chose Iceland and Greenland as exotic destinations which we would otherwise never visit.
The cruise itself was excellent, as one would expect from Viking, but it would be fair to say that the Viking river cruises are probable a little ahead in many respects. The ship is ...
We've been on cruise hiatus since COVID so were excited to board the new Saturn, our first time with Viking. The ship and the food exceeded our expectations.
Saturn is sleek, smooth and serene, beautifully designed for peaceful enjoyment, with numerous sitting areas inviting you to relax. The center pool, wintergarden, spa and Explorer’s lounge were warm and comfy—though you're a little ...
We were on Insignia (Atlantic Glaciers and Harbors cruise) August 13-30, 2023 and are Bronze. Past sailings have been amazing and have always left me with wanting more. This cruise I was so disappointed that I am hoping it was a fluke and I have another cruise coming up within the month. But I am wondering if financial woes have taken the best of this cruise line. Most notable was the food. You ...
We have been increasingly annoyed by the changes our previous cruise line has made, culminating in a terrible cruise last summer ... so we decided to try Viking, since the ratings are consistently good. We chose this cruise - which was Iceland and Greenland (Cruise Critic won't let us choose them in the options) because we'd been wanting to go to Iceland. We had already been to Greenland, so that ...
We wanted to see a new country. Iceland had been recommended by close relatives. The ship was wonderful. The crew was incredibly friendly. The cabin attendant knew our name from the first day and used them every time he saw us. The food was phenomenal. The wait staff amazingly proficient. There were no extra cost specialty restaurants. We loved that there were no kids, casinos, or auctions. ...