Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Viking Star

My husband has never been a cruising enthusiast, but this itinerary was appealing. This was our first Viking cruise, and we had such a marvelous time. The staff was top notch, the food superb, the ship lovely and quiet. Everything was to our liking, and we have now booked another Viking cruise! My husband said the experience was like being in a 5 star hotel that sailed you to your various ...