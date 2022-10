Review for Silver Whisper to Transatlantic

We chose this cruise because we really liked the itinerary and have always wanted to try Silversea. We were very disappointed. Beginning with no one from Silversea to greet us at the hotel where we had to wait for several hours in the lobby after our plane arrived until we were bused to the pier. After a few hours we took a shuttle to just get out for a bit and have lunch. We understand some ...