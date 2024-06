Review for a Arctic Cruise on Norwegian Prima

This ships is the pits, if this is a new concept for NCL, then they have got it drastically WRONG. The cabins, food and beverages where fine, but the service in the restaurants and bars left a LOT to be desired. A lack of staff and poor IT systems just lead to frustration and delay, wrong orders, etc. Far to much commercial space such as shopping, casino, pay per use dining, VR studio, go cart ...