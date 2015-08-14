Review for Star Legend to Norwegian Fjords

We decided to take our first trip with Windstar and build in a couple of days in Reykjavik beforehand which, given the weather, was probably not the best idea. It was an easy walk from the hotel to the ship which was berthed very close to the center of the City It was raining heavily and quite windy which was not a very auspicious start when we boarded Star Legend, but we were made to feel ...