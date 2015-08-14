Viking is the best run cruise lines and is always a 1st class experience. Their ships always look new and are well maintained. The entire staff always treats you as family. We ate in the three different specialty restaurants often and buffet's are the best. Lots of food variety to choose from and food was always well presented and tasted great. The veranda rooms were well laid out with lots of ...
We've wanted to visit these countries for some time and have enjoyed a Viking river cruise. In addition, we preferred to travel on a smaller ship, rather than a typical large ocean cruise ship.
The Viking Sky has a well-designed interior: the public areas, like atriums, are spacious and attractively decorated.
Our cabin, while not luxurious, was exactly what we needed, as we did not spend ...
We chose this ship for chance to see Iceland up close. It made four stops in Iceland with two days in Reykjavik at the beginning. Most cruise lines stop at the capitol for a day as they transit between the US and Europe.
This was our first Viking Ocean cruise. If you are tired of the glitz, the constant sales pitches and ...
Fortunately for us our inclusive pre-cruise hotel in Reykjavik was in a great location in the old town, however talking to many of our fellow passengers it appears we were very lucky and most were in hotels some distance from the city centre.
Taking advantage of our pre-cruise time we took a privately arranged Golden Circle Tour, which despite the so-so weather was an amazing day out giving a ...
I came upon the itinerary Land of the Midnight Sun purely by chance when looking for another family trip, but it was an itinerary we had been looking for, on a small ship, and so we signed up.
The offices, which are out of Seattle, did not inspire confidence. This was an expensive cruise, and yet we got no beautiful color brochure upon signing up and paying our deposit.
It was very difficult ...
This was our seventh cruisewith Windstar. We departed from Reykjavik, Iceland. Our first stop was at the Faroe Islands. We then sailed to Norway, cruising the fjords and stopping at Molde. The fjords were beautiful - worth the trip by themselves. We later stopped at Geiranger and took a three hour bus trip up the mountain which afforded us superb views of the fjord and mountainside. My wife ...
Having planned this trip 9 months ago, and having been on Windstar before, we had been looking forward to the Star Legend. We were not disappointed. The itinerary is interesting, From Reykjavik to the Faroe Islands, the Shetlands, Norwegian fjords and Copenhagen. We planned our excursions carefully and chose to take the Windstar Cruises offerings, although the tours are on the expensive side ...
This review is written by a couple that has done 9 Windstar cruises since 2003. Obviously one continues to return for a great experience but this review will outline why we will search the market again before we decide which cruise line to choose for our next experience. Over 100 people on this cruise have sailed with Windstar multiple times but day after day we spoke to people who felt similar ...
We decided to take our first trip with Windstar and build in a couple of days in Reykjavik beforehand which, given the weather, was probably not the best idea. It was an easy walk from the hotel to the ship which was berthed very close to the center of the City
It was raining heavily and quite windy which was not a very auspicious start when we boarded Star Legend, but we were made to feel ...
