Hurtigruten Reykjavik Cruise Reviews

Fine steak in the Lindstrom restaurant
Beautiful scenic sauna
Beautiful infinity swimming pool
Zodiac small boat cruising
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
15 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 15 Hurtigruten Reykjavik Cruise Reviews

surprised how poor this cruise was.

Review for Fridtjof Nansen to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
efb08
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise line should stick to ferry service ! Having recently been to Antartica on Swan Hallenic we were expecting much of the same on this Arctic Cruise. We were sadly mistaken for sure, Surly staff in general, they seemed very over worked, except for the bar staff. Nickel and diming for most everything, for example, if you were late for lunch and ate in the restaurant that was ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Roald Amundsen - lovely ship, poorly run.

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Susan.Sonntag
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The Roald Amundsen is a brand new ship of a very high standard, but there are issues with how it is run. We chose this cruise because we wanted to go to Greenland and this seemed to be a good itinerary. We were excited by the thought of a new ship, and thought there were a couple of cruises before ours, so that any teething issues would be sorted out. This proved not to be the case. The ...
Sail Date: August 2019

New but not ready yet.

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
KhK_Maintal
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall a good cruise with a new ship where you need to accept that some proccesses dont work. The new ship is great. Our suite on deck 9 was really perfect. The main restaurant has a structure we dont like. Its like a quick restaurant. The extra restaurant for suite guests is really good in service. The expectation is that the menu will change within a 2 weeks cruise. Visiting areas ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Absolutely Awful Experience - Avoid This Company !

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Grizzly56
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Following a run-in with cancer, this voyage was to be the holiday of a lifetime. Consequently I opted for the suite package ; sadly this was to be a very expensive mistake. Check-in. A late change meant guests were to join the cruise via the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik city centre. Check-in was @ 15:00 but people were arriving throughout the day. Before check-in time there was no ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Poor communications and poor 'expedition' logistics marred the trip.

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Dad Dad
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Greenland was rightly the desired destination, with the ship sailing from Reykjavik, Iceland. Passengers were inconvenienced at the outset by the fact that Hurtigruten had taken delivery of the ship before necessary US documentation was in place, consequently the itinerary lost a day's sailing around Iceland. Six weeks on, the promised refund is yet to arrive. Embarkation was shifted from the ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Everything came together !

Review for Fram to Europe - All

User Avatar
Pimdelft
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This second trip we've made with the Hurtigruten was perfect. The combined destination Iceland and Greenland was great. The ship and his complete crew, from Bridge to cleaning and "Tender crew" where great and very professional! The fellow passengers from all over the world; German, Northern Europeans and South Europeans, Chinese and Japanese, matched perfectly. No irritations or ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Customer service is non existent

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
rnjuliescott
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We paid a deposit at the time of booking. When it came time to pay the remainder, I hadn't heard anything from Hurtigruten. I contacted them to ask for an invoice saying how much we owed. They sent it but failed to mention that their banking information had changed. Fortunately I caught it last minute otherwise some stranger would have received a lot of money. Food is only available at ...
Sail Date: June 2018

A brilliant cruise for lovers of scenery, mountains, volcanoes and wildlife

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Arctic

User Avatar
Herts-41
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We cruised around Iceland over eleven days, stopping at small ports and islands, sometimes twice in a day, and enjoying rubber boat trips to bird cliffs, etc. Absolutely no problems over embarkation and disembarkation, and the transfers from/to the airport were on time and trouble-free. The ship was compact - 121 passengers in all - yet had all that we needed in terms of facilities, ...
Sail Date: June 2017

The Fram is well suited as an expedition vessel to visit Gorgeous Greenland

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Holy Innocent
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The main reason for taking this cruise was to see exotic Greenland and Iceland at the same time. This cruise only offered 1 stop in Iceland after leaving Reykjavik but I spent a full week in Iceland on my own using a rented car to appreciate that wonderful and scenic island. We were lucky to have smooth sailing the whole trip, slightly bumpier going across to Greenland but still pretty smooth ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Robbery on the High Seas

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
little01
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done some pretty special cruises including Inside Passage, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera and Tahitian Islands. My wife particularly wanted to see some Polar Bears. We told the Hurtigruten cruise consultant this and wanted advice as to a Stitzbergen cruise or the Greenland cruise. I think we were upsold to a more expensive cruise. Boarding was a nightmare, the computers were down. ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Adventure Canada Reykjavik Cruise Reviews
